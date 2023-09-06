Road closures announced ahead of Taste of Charlotte this weekend

CMPD announced several road closures ahead of the festival, including a good portion of North Tryon Street in Uptown that's closed for most of the weekend.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Taste of Charlotte returns this weekend, bringing food, drinks and fun to Uptown.

The three-day festival runs from June 9-11 and will feature samples from nearly 30 local restaurants along North Tryon Street.

Each restaurant has its own prices, depending on the meal, but it's not just about the food. The festival features live music, kids' activities and even a market with local vendors.

Admission to the event is free, but if you want to try some of the great eats, you will need to buy festival coins.

You can either buy physical coins on-site, or you can buy them through the Taste of Charlotte mobile app. You can get 14 coins for just $20.

Road closures

Between the Charlotte FC match Saturday and Taste of Charlotte, there are some road closures to be aware of.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced several road closures ahead of the festival, including a good portion of North Tryon Street in Uptown that will be closed for most of the weekend.

The blue section in the map below is closed from now until Sunday at 11 p.m. for the Taste of Charlotte Festival.

The red section is closed only Saturday from 2 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. for the Charlotte FC game at Bank of America Stadium.

The red section is closed only Saturday 6/10 from 2:00 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. for the Charlotte FC game at Bank of America Stadium.



Please pay attention to new traffic patterns and road signs for detours!https://t.co/swr3G4ZCsF — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 8, 2023

Bus schedules changes

The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) announced it will temporarily adjust routes due to the Taste of Charlotte festival this weekend.

CATS announced Friday that routes 1, 7, 8, 11, 16, 21, 22, 26 and 34 will be adjusted along Tryon Street between Brooklyn Village Avenue and Trade Street, as well as at the cross streets of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Third Street and Fourth Street until Sunday at 11 p.m.

Stops missed include:

25650 – 4th Street and Tryon Street

45749 – 4th Street and Church Street

25660 – Tryon Street and 3rd Street

25720 – Tryon Street and 2nd Street

37412 – Tryon Street and Brooklyn Village Avenue

38420 – 4th Street and Poplar Street

59660 – 4th Street and Graham Street

18120 – Tryon Street and 6th Street

18150 – Tryon Street and 8th Street

18190 – Tryon Street and Montford Point Street

44020 – Tryon Street and 11th Street

45914 – Tryon Street and 13th Street