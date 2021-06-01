New road closures to impact commutes across Charlotte area

Roads will be closed in Charlotte, as well as Cabarrus and Stanly counties, with crews beginning NCDOT projects over the region.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — A number of roads across the Charlotte area will be closed as the North Carolina Department of Transportation begins construction projects.

Starting June 1, crews will begin replacing the Stanly County bridge on Bethany Road over Town Creek. The existing bridge, built in 1954, will be replaced with a 70-foot long cored slab structure. The contractor will have until the end of September to complete the project.

Detours will be in place along U.S. 52, Springdale Road, Austin Road and Old Salisbury Road.

In Charlotte, East 8th Street and East 9th Street between North College Street and North Brevard Street will close from June 1 until June 5 for re-stripping. Also in Charlotte, the intersection of Tuckaseegee Road, Berryhill Road and Thrift Road will close until December for construction of a new roundabout.

In Cabarrus County, NCDOT maintenance crews will close a section of Gold Hill Road between Mount Olive Road and Nellie Beaver Road.

Crews will replace a pipe under the roadway during the closure. It is expected to last through June 11.

While the road is closed, traffic will be detoured along Gold Hill Road, Nellie Beaver Road and Mount Olive Road.

