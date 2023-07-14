Road closures announced ahead of Luke Combs concerts, plus more events in Uptown Charlotte

The City of Charlotte announced several adjustments and road closures ahead of the busy weekend.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There’s a lot going on in the Queen City this weekend for music lovers, with most of the excitement taking place on Friday night.

Blink-182 will be taking over Spectrum Center on Friday at 7:30 p.m. for their show. Melissa Etheridge is also performing in Charlotte at the Levine Center for the Arts for two nights starting on Friday. And perhaps the biggest cause of chaos this weekend will be night one of Luke Combs two-night stay in Charlotte this weekend.

Luke Combs will hit the stage at 5:45 p.m. Friday at Bank of America Stadium and is set to hold a pre-show tailgate on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. ahead of the second show.

The City of Charlotte announced several road closures ahead of the tailgate, with the following streets closed from now until 11:30 p.m. Saturday:

Mint Street from Morehead Street to Graham Street

Graham Street from Mint Street to Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard

Brooklyn Village Avenue from Mint Street to Church Street

The Charlotte Area Transit System will also temporarily adjust routes due to road closures for the Luke Combs concerts this weekend. Routes 5, 35, 40x, 46x, 52x, 64x, 74x will be impacted along Mint Street between Morehead Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, as well as areas around Bank of America Stadium.