New Rock Hill speed limits go into effect

The council formally made the change last night lowering the speed in residential areas from 35 to 30 miles per hour.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Drivers slow down as you cruise through neighborhoods in Rock Hill.

The council formally made the change last night lowering the speed in residential areas from 35 to 30 miles per hour, which is similar to other cities and areas in the state including Charleston, Lancaster County and Fort Mill.

Aside from residential areas, Rock Hill’s speed limit in any business district is 20 mph and 45 mph under other conditions, which would include feeder highways to the interstate such as Celanese Road and Alright Road.

But some councilmembers say because the speed limit would change in areas where it's unposted, it could cause confusion.

"I don't think it's a big deal going from 30 to 35, but my thing is that I just fear that people are going to want us to now post in every neighborhood because now it's confusing," John Black, Rock Hill city councilmember, said.

