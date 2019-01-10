COLUMBIA, S.C. — In one year, South Carolinians must have a REAL ID driver's license or identification card issued by the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles if they want to have full access to air travel and use of federal buildings.

Starting October 1, 2020, S.C. residents wishing to board a domestic, commercial flight, enter a secure federal building, or visit a military installation will need a REAL ID to do so.

Residents do not need a REAL ID to drive, vote, apply for or receive federal benefits, enter a federal facility that does not require an ID, access a hospital or receive life-saving services, or participate in law enforcement proceedings or investigations.

Since February 20, 2018, more than 960,000 REAL ID licences have been issued.

According to the SCDMV, about 3.5 million South Carolinians still have not gotten their REAL ID.

Beginning this month, about 500,000 residents who are eligible to buy their REAL ID online will be notified by mail. The SCDMV will use their current photograph and signature on file and mail a new license out in five to ten business days. For residents who already have a license, purchasing this REAL ID is considered renewing their license.

A REAL ID license is $25. A REAL ID card is $5 for people ages 5 to 16 and free for people ages 17 and older.

To purchase a REAL ID, you must bring in the following documents.

Some of your required documents may already be on file with the DMV if you received your very first SC beginner’s permit, driver’s license or identification card, or changed your license after holding another a license from another state during or after November 2010.

Proper documentation includes:

Proof of identity – a government issued birth certificate or valid US passport

Proof of Social Security Number (your SS card or a W-2 that has your name, SSN, and employer’s name)

Two proofs of current, physical South Carolina address (a current, unexpired SC driver’s license or identification card and a no more than 90-day-old utility bill with the same name and address)

Proof of all legal name changes (marriage license or court order issued by your county’s probate or family court.)

Not sure if you already have a REAL ID? REAL ID's have a yellow star in the top right corner of the card.

You can go to www.scdmvonline.com “REAL ID Document Check” or call 803-896-5000 for more information.