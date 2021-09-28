1 person hurt in school bus crash on Graham Street, Medic says

Medic confirmed no students were injured during a crash involving a school bus on North Graham Street early Tuesday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was seriously injured in a crash involving a school bus in north Charlotte Charlotte Tuesday morning, Medic said.

Emergency crews were called to a reported crash involving a bus on North Graham Street, about a half-mile north of Interstate 85, near the intersection with Oneida Road.

Medic confirmed that all students on the bus were not hurt. One person was rushed to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

No further information was provided by officials.

INJURY ACCIDENT involving a school bus on North Graham Street. We have a crew en route right now. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/ksBl8Rfnvx — WCNC Traffic (@WCNCTraffic) September 28, 2021

WCNC Charlotte has a crew headed to the scene to learn more. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts