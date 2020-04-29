CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash on I-485 in northwest Charlotte Wednesday morning, officials said.

It happened on the outer loop of I-485 near Mount Holly Road around 11 a.m. Medic said one person was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Another person was freed from the vehicle by first responders. The extent of their injuries is unclear at this time.

Officials have not said what caused the crash. The victim has not been identified.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

For the latest breaking news and weather alerts, download the new WCNC Charlotte app.

RELATED: Gaston County to reopen businesses: Real-time COVID-19 updates for Wednesday, April 29

RELATED: US virus recoveries near 116,000; GDP fell nearly 5% last quarter

RELATED: Costco to require face masks for customers at all stores

RELATED: Severe weather possible across Charlotte area late Wednesday night