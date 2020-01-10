Several injuries reported in west Charlotte school bus crash

According to paramedics, the crash happened on Wilkinson Blvd & Morris Field Dr in west Charlotte.

Medic is reporting several injuries following a school bus crash in west Charlotte Thursday morning.

Initial reports on the scene are that there's one patient with life-threatening injuries, one patient with serious injuries, and three with minor injuries.

Paramedics said they are currently working on transporting the more serious patients.