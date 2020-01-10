Several injuries reported in west Charlotte school bus crash

Medic is reporting several injuries following a school bus crash in west Charlotte Thursday morning.
According to paramedics, the crash happened on Wilkinson Blvd & Morris Field Dr in west Charlotte.
Initial reports on the scene are that there's one patient with life-threatening injuries, one patient with serious injuries, and three with minor injuries.
Paramedics said they are currently working on transporting the more serious patients.
No further information about the crash has been released at this time, stay with WCNC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.