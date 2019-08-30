HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — One person was transported for life-threatening injuries following a serious crash on I-77 in Huntersville, Medic reports.

According to officials, three other people were taken to Atrium CMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

Huntersville Fire Department reports the crash happened in the northbound lane of I-77 at the Hambright Road overpass (prior to Exit 23.)

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

Huntersville Fire Department

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC