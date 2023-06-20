Sinkhole forming in Cornelius

Officials are warning drivers of a sinkhole forming in the road. The sinkhole is forming near Chandler's Landing Drive and Rosalyn Glen Road.

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A heads up for drivers in the Cornelius area.

The Cornelius Police Department is warning drivers of a sinkhole forming in the road. The sinkhole is forming near Chandler's Landing Drive and Rosalyn Glen Road.

Officials say if you're out, you should use an alternative route and watch for officers directing traffic.

CPD Officers are currently in the area of Chandler's Landing Dr and Rosalyn Glen Rd due to a sink hole that is forming in the roadway. Please seek an alternate route and watch for officers directing traffic. Posted by Cornelius Police Department on Tuesday, June 20, 2023

