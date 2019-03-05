CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police say violent road rage is on the rise, and the best way to protect yourself is simply not to engage.

A 72-year-old Charlotte man was charged Wednesday. Police said he waved a pistol at a guy on I-77 in Rock Hill. We’re told the two were repeatedly cutting each other off.

And on the same day near Charleston, a 49-year-old was shot and killed when things got heated on Highway 52.

In Houston, a 1-year-old child is recovering. Police said the child was also shot following a road rage incident.

“The other party isn’t concerned as to whether or not there are children in the car. They’re angry. They don’t know how to manage their anger and then they just react,” one driver said.

But police believe in most cases, there are actions you can take to protect yourself and your family if another driver acts aggressively.