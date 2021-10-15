1 killed in crash on Fairview Road near SouthPark Mall, police say

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said one person was killed in a crash at the intersection of Fairview Road and Piedmont Row Drive in south Charlotte Friday morning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash on Fairview Road in south Charlotte Friday morning, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to a crash at the intersection of Fairview Road and Piedmont Row Drive around 7 a.m. Medic said one person was taken to the hospital following the crash.

The westbound lanes of Fairview Road are closed while police investigate the crash and firefighters clear the scene.

No further details have been provided at this time. WCNC Charlotte has a crew headed to the scene to learn more information. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts