3 hurt in crash involving CMS bus in south Charlotte

Officials said seven students from Myers Park High School were on the bus at the time of the crash. None of the injuries were from the school bus.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three people were hurt in a crash involving a school bus and CATS bus in south Charlotte Wednesday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews were called to a crash at the intersection of Randolph Road and Aylesford Road around 8:30 a.m. The Charlotte Fire Department said the crash involved a CATS bus and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus.

One person was rushed to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to Medic. Two others on the CATS bus were taken to Charlotte hospitals with minor injuries.

Charlotte fire officials said the CATS driver suffered a medical emergency while driving, crossed the center lane and hit the school bus. The CATS driver, CMS driver and a CATS rider were all taken to hospitals for treatment.

CMS confirmed the bus, No. 1422, was traveling to Myers Park High School with seven students on board. Charlotte fire officials said the students were checked out at the scene and taken to school to meet with their parents.

