South End Water Main project final phase underway

Phase 11 of the multi-year project to improve the neighborhood water system marks the beginning of the end to road congestion along South Blvd.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Water announced the final stage in the South End Water Main (SWIM) project last Thursday.

Like in previous stages, Phase 11 will continue to move a construction barrier wall along South Boulevard, this time spanning from just past the East Worthington Avenue intersection to the Tremont Avenue intersection.

Work on the water main is expected to be completed in approximately two months, according to Charlotte Water.

While this will complicate access to popular spots like Tyber Creek Pub and Atherton Mill, a pedestrian crosswalk will remain open at all times at the intersection of East Tremont Avenue and South Boulevard.

In addition to increased traffic in South End, construction will force some road closures and changes that will impact commuters:

East Tremont Avenue between LYNX Light Rail and South Boulevard will be closed for two months while a two-week closure will prevent access between Cleveland Avenue and South Boulevard.

South Boulevard southbound traffic No left turns onto Tremont Avenue. (heading eastbound) Right turn remains open onto Tremont Avenue (heading westbound) Left turn is allowed at Cleveland Avenue No left turn onto E. Worthington Avenue

South Boulevard northbound traffic Left turn is open into Atherton Avenue. No left turn onto Tremont Avenue (heading westbound) Right turn remains open onto Tremont Avenue (heading eastbound) Right turn remains open onto E. Worthington Avenue



Construction began in summer 2020 at Scaleybark Road and has steadily pushed north in stages to overhaul the nearly 100-year-old water system in the fast-growing South End neighborhood.