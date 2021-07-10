South Tryon Street shut down after major crash in South End

All lanes of South Tryon Street are shut down after a crash knocked down power lines near Remount Road in Charlotte's South End neighborhood.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A section of South Tryon Street is closed in Charlotte's South End neighborhood after an early morning crash knocked down some power lines Thursday morning.

Medic was called to a crash on South Tryon Street between Clanton Road and Remount Road around 4 a.m. Officials said the crash knocked down multiple power poles and lines, blocking all lanes of South Tryon Street.

Duke Energy was called to the scene to replace the snapped power pole and repair the lines. Power isn't expected to be fully restored until 9:45 a.m.

Drivers can take Remound Road to South Boulevard or use Interstate 77 to exit onto Clanton Road as alternate routes.

Here is a look at the accident and downed power poles and power lines that has shut down South Tryon Street between Remount Road and Clanton Road. @WCNCTraffic #charlottetraffic #nctraffic pic.twitter.com/4d1U4R1R9U — WCNC Traffic (@WCNCTraffic) October 7, 2021

