Crash closes part of South Tryon Street in southwest Charlotte

Charlotte Fire is requesting that people take an alternate route.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Part of South Tryon Street near West Arrowood Rd. and Olde Whitehall Rd. shut down due to a crash on Sunday, according to The Charlotte Fire Department.

South Tryon Street is closed around the 7500 block, near Zaxby's. Officials are urging motorists to avoid the area and take an alternate route.

Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Medic. WCNC Charlotte will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates.

