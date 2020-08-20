Woman killed in north Charlotte crash, police say

Two people were taken to a hospital after a crash on Statesville Avenue at I-85. One of those people died, police said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A woman was killed and another person was seriously injured in a crash on Statesville Avenue in north Charlotte Thursday morning, police said.

Charlotte Fire crews were called to a crash on Statesville Avenue at I-85 a little after 7:30 a.m. According to Charlotte Fire Department, one of the victims had to be extricated from a vehicle. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed the woman was pronounced dead at the hospital. Another person was also taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The outbound lanes of Statesville Avenue are still shut down while detectives investigate the crash. Drivers should avoid the area if possible throughout Thursday morning. CMPD has not identified the person killed or determined what caused the crash at this time.