New signs going up as Stonewall Street gets renamed

Stonewall Street, which runs from Interstate 277 to Bank of America Stadium in the southeast corner of Uptown, will be renamed Brooklyn Village Avenue, effective June 30. With the new name, the city commission was looking to honor the legacy of Brooklyn, a predominately Black neighborhood that was home to over a thousand families, 200 businesses and numerous establishments until they were relocated or destroyed by the end of the 1970s, according to a history compiled by UNC Charlotte.

By the end of the month, the Stonewall St > Brooklyn Village Ave transition should be done. Crews out in Uptown today changing some of the signs. Here’s the background on the name change: https://t.co/UGUjW7EiPl @wcnc pic.twitter.com/ITp9evawOl — Vanessa Ruffes (@VanessaRuffes) June 13, 2022

Stonewall Street was originally named for Confederate General Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson, according to commission documents. Another road named after him, Jackson Avenue, was also renamed by the commission.

The Legacy Commission, a 15-person committee appointed by the mayor and city council in 2020, has been making changes "reflective of the inclusive vision it strives to achieve" for the city, according to its online mission statement.

"The Legacy Commission believes that the continued memorialization of slave owners, Confederate leaders, and white supremacists on street signs does not reflect the values that Charlotte upholds today and is a direct affront to descendants of the enslaved and oppressed African Americans who labored to build this city," the statement reads.

There are more than 70 city streets in Charlotte that honor slavery, slave owners, Confederate veterans and supporters of white supremacy or romanticized notions of the antebellum South, according to commission documents. Their highest priority went to changing "streets named for leaders of the Confederacy and white supremacists who actively fought to defend slavery and against racial equality," the commission's 2020 recommendations explained.

