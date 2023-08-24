Stretch of I-85 closed after multiple crashes

NCDOT said all lanes of I-85 South are closed at Exit 40 for North Graham Street, and will likely reopen by 3 a.m. Friday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A stretch of Interstate 85 near Statesville Road is expected to be closed for hours after multiple crashes Thursday night.

The Charlotte Fire Department had three companies at the scene at one point, officials said. One person was taken to an area hospital to be treated for minor injuries, according to Mecklenburg EMS (MEDIC).

Video of the scene shows a tractor-trailer that appeared to be involved in one of the crashes.

NCDOT said all lanes of I-85 South are closed at Exit 40 for North Graham Street, and will likely reopen by 3 a.m. Friday.





