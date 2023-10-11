Four people hurt when SUV slams into Rock Hill restaurant, police say

Police said a Ford Explorer crossed the centerline, hit a Polaris three-wheeler and slammed into the restaurant, injuring four people.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Four people, including two children, were hurt when an SUV crashed into a Rock Hill restaurant Tuesday night, police said.

A Ford Explorer crossed the centerline of Cherry Road near Winthrop University around 11 p.m. and crashed into a Polaris three-wheeler, police said. The collision forced the Ford to crash into Burgers and Barley, causing significant damage to the building.

The drivers of both vehicles were rushed to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill while two kids who were inside the Ford were taken to Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte for treatment. Their conditions haven't been updated by Rock Hill police.

