CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 30,000 people passed through Charlotte Douglas on Wednesday, the busiest travel day of the year to date.

On Sunday, travel will ramp back up as people return home but for now, the excitement is building as Thanksgiving draws near.

As you step into Charlotte Douglas, you'll hear the echoes of a man who greets everyone with a question.

"What airline?" he asks.

Mr. Clement takes pride in answering questions and steering people in the right direction. Some people dread working the holiday, but not Clement.

"This is the Super Bowl," he proclaimed.

He's fueled by the hustle and bustle of the holidays -- and a little caffeine.

"A nice hot cup of coffee and the holidays, they put me in spirit."

"What is the best thing about your job?" NBC Charlotte reporter Evan West asked Clement.

"The interaction with people. I like people, I’m a people person," he answered.

Clement also counts everyone with a clicker, but not before he welcomes them to Charlotte Douglas.

