YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Three people are dead, and one person is seriously injured after a three-car accident in York County Saturday night.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened on McConnells Hwy at Triple Creek Drive around 10:30 p.m.

According to troopers a Honda and Subaru were traveling in the same direction when the Subaru sideswiped the Honda causing the Honda to crash into a pole. A third car in the opposite direction hit the Subaru head-on.

Amara Stagg, 16, of McConnells was the front seat passenger in the vehicle struck head-on. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of that vehicle, 15-year-old Ashton Dickey of Tega Cay, was flown to Charlotte where she later died from her injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, 29-year-old Wesley Kyle Blain of Blacksburg, crossed the center line, striking Stagg and Dickey. Blain was also pronounced dead at the scene.

SCHP is still investigating to determine the cause of the crash.

