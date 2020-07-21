CMPD officer among 4 hurt in northwest Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Four people were injured, including a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer, in a crash in northwest Charlotte early Tuesday morning.
According to CMPD, the driver of a Hyundai crossed the center line and hit the CMPD officer's vehicle head-on on Toddville Road near Esther Lane around 3 a.m. Tuesday. Medic said four people were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
CMPD is still investigating the cause of the crash. No charges have been filed at this time.
