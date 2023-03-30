Big rig crash spills beer over I-85 South in Gaston County, shoulder closed

In the photo below, you can see the accident where a trailer full of packed Miller Lite spilled over the interstate.

LOWELL, N.C. — A tractor-trailer crash on in Lowell, North Carolina left a sea of beer sprawling over Interstate 85 South Thursday morning.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the accident happened on I-85 northbound near Exit 23, which is the McAdenville Road exit.

In the photo below, you can see the accident where a trailer full of packed Miller Lite spilled over the interstate.

The right shoulder is closed at Exit 23 following the crash, according to NCDOT. It is expected to reopen around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the North Carolina Highway Patrol for more information on what caused the crash.

