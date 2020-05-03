IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating after a tractor-trailer overturned on Highway 152 just east of Mooresville in Iredell County Thursday morning.

The crash happened on 152 near Teeter Road, close to the Iredell-Rowan county line around 10 a.m. The road is currently down to just one lane with firefighters directing traffic around the scene.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

A tractor-trailer hauling grain was turned over on its side in a field. Multiple tow trucks are at the scene working to get the truck back on its wheels. Highway Patrol has not said if there were any injuries in the crash.

Drivers heading from Mooresville to China Grove and Salisbury can expect delays until crews get the truck back on its wheels and out of the way.

RELATED: Highway Patrol: Construction workers hit, killed by box truck on I-40

RELATED: Truck runs off road, crashes down embankment after hitting ice, police say