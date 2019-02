CONCORD, N.C. — Concord Police investigated an accident Thursday where a person was struck by an Amtrak train.

Officers said it happened around 3:30 p.m. near Corban Avenue.

Amtrak 76 had 50 passengers on board when it hit a person who was on the tracks, officials said.

There were no reported injuries on passengers or crew members.

This Piedmont train travels daily from Charlotte to Raleigh.

NBC Charlotte will provide updates as new information becomes available.