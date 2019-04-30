CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle on I-85 in west Charlotte Tuesday morning, officials confirmed.

North Carolina Highway Patrol was called to a reported crash on I-85 south near Glenwood Drive around 10 a.m. Troopers confirmed an 82-year-old man was killed in the crash.

According to troopers, an elderly couple was trying to get to New York from South Carolina when they got lost in Charlotte.

Troopers said the elderly man driving spotted a mower mowing the lawn off of Glenwood Drive and pulled over on the interstate to try to flag the man down for directions.

The man ran across the interstate and hopped over the median before realizing the mower was too far away, troopers said.

While trying to run back to his car, where his wife was waiting for him, troopers said the man was struck and killed by a vehicle.

The identity of the man has not yet been identified.

