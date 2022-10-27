2 hurt following crash on I-77 overnight, Medic says

Three lanes of traffic on I-77 are expected to reopen around 6 a.m. on Thursday, according to NCDOT.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people are hurt after a crash involving multiple vehicles and a tractor-trailer shut down multiple lanes of I-77 southbound early Thursday morning, officials said.

According to the NC Department of Transportation, the crash happened on I-77 southbound just before exit 13, near Cindy Lane.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and another was taken with minor injuries following the crash, according to Medic.

Three lanes of traffic on I-77 are expected to reopen around 6 a.m. on Thursday.

