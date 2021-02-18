Two killed in fatal Catawba County crash

Troopers said the collision happened at around 11:50 a.m. in Catawba County on Riverbend Road near Oxford School Road.

Two people were killed following a fatal collision in Catawba County Wednesday morning, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirms.

Troopers said the collision happened at around 11:50 a.m. in Catawba County on Riverbend Road near Oxford School Road.

Officials report that a 2010 Ford Mustang, that was traveling west, crossed the centerline in a curve, and collided head-on with an eastbound 2007 Toyota Camry.

Troopers said the Ford was being operated by 53-year-old Bradley Joseph Koepnick of Statesville. The Toyota was being operated by 19-year-old Caroline Elizabeth Ervin of Claremont. Both drivers died at the scene.

There were no other passengers in the vehicles and neither driver was wearing a seatbelt, troopers said.