Two people killed in separate crashes in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were killed in separate crashes in Charlotte Monday, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called to a crash in the 3600 block of Lees Crossing Drive in University City a little before 5 p.m. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead after a single-car crash. No further details have been provided at this time.

The second crash happened at a home on Cello Court in east Charlotte around 8:30 p.m. Police said an elderly man died after a vehicle crashed into his home. Police have not identified the man who was killed. Two other people inside the house were taken to a hospital for treatment.