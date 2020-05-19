x
Two people killed in separate crashes in Charlotte

Police are investigating two deadly crashes in Charlotte Monday.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were killed in separate crashes in Charlotte Monday, police said. 

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called to a crash in the 3600 block of Lees Crossing Drive in University City a little before 5 p.m. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead after a single-car crash. No further details have been provided at this time. 

The second crash happened at a home on Cello Court in east Charlotte around 8:30 p.m. Police said an elderly man died after a vehicle crashed into his home. Police have not identified the man who was killed. Two other people inside the house were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Charlotte Fire was called to the scene to make sure the building was structurally safe. 

