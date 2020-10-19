x
2 hurt in crash involving Huntersville officer in uptown Charlotte

Two people, including a Huntersville Police officer, were injured in a crash on North Davidson Street in uptown Charlotte Monday morning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were injured in a crash involving a Huntersville Police officer in uptown Charlotte early Monday morning, authorities said. 

According to Medic, that crash happened on North Davidson Street near I-277 around 3:40 a.m. Huntersville Police confirmed the officer was on duty at the time of the crash and suffered minor injuries. A second person was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Medic. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have not determined what caused the crash. Huntersville Police have not identified the officer involved in the crash.

