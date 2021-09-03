Street closures around Uptown Charlotte during major football weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Uptown Charlotte will be a busy place this weekend as the college football world calls the Queen City home for the highly anticipated matchup between Clemson and Georgia in the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium.
As a result, there will be a few street closures around Uptown due to the crowds and events happening associated with the game and ESPN's College GameDay show that will air live Saturday from Romare Bearden Park. Thursday night's game between Appalachian State and East Carolina drew over 36,000 fans and Saturday is going to be a sell-out crowd.
Uptown Charlotte Street Closures
- South Mint Street between Carson Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
- West Stonewall Street between South Mint Street and South Church Street
- Graham Street and Stonewall Street between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Church Street
These streets will be closed until 2 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5.
In addition to Saturday's game, Duke's Mayo Classic Fanfest includes a Friday night party outside Bank of America Stadium. Friday's event includes a concert featuring Ingrid Andress, Warrick McZeke and Jukebox Rehab. The concert is free and open to the public. Click here for more information about food vendors and event policies.
Saturday Duke's Mayo Classic Saturday Schedule
- 3:00 p.m.: Fanfest opens
- 5:30 p.m.: Bank of America Stadium gates open
- 7:00 p.m.: Fanfest alcohol sales end
- 7:30 p.m. Duke's Mayo Classic kickoff
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.