Street closures around Uptown Charlotte during major football weekend

Tens of thousands of fans are expected to converge in Charlotte as the college football season kicks off with the Duke's Mayo Classic between Clemson & Georgia.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Uptown Charlotte will be a busy place this weekend as the college football world calls the Queen City home for the highly anticipated matchup between Clemson and Georgia in the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium.

As a result, there will be a few street closures around Uptown due to the crowds and events happening associated with the game and ESPN's College GameDay show that will air live Saturday from Romare Bearden Park. Thursday night's game between Appalachian State and East Carolina drew over 36,000 fans and Saturday is going to be a sell-out crowd.

Uptown Charlotte Street Closures

South Mint Street between Carson Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

West Stonewall Street between South Mint Street and South Church Street

Graham Street and Stonewall Street between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Church Street

These streets will be closed until 2 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5.

In addition to Saturday's game, Duke's Mayo Classic Fanfest includes a Friday night party outside Bank of America Stadium. Friday's event includes a concert featuring Ingrid Andress, Warrick McZeke and Jukebox Rehab. The concert is free and open to the public. Click here for more information about food vendors and event policies.

Saturday Duke's Mayo Classic Saturday Schedule

3:00 p.m.: Fanfest opens

5:30 p.m.: Bank of America Stadium gates open

7:00 p.m.: Fanfest alcohol sales end

7:30 p.m. Duke's Mayo Classic kickoff

