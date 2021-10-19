'We have a big issue' | Residents frustrated with major traffic backups surrounding the Carolina Renaissance Festival

A representative from the festival told WCNC Charlotte the backups are being caused by people's GPS giving wrong instructions.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Carolina Renaissance Festival returned in 2021 after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, traffic is driving neighbors crazy on residential roads, like the one outside of the Skybrook North apartment homes.

"Going to the grocery store a mile down the road, you're looking at sometimes maybe an hour to an hour-and-a-half to try to get back," Patrick O'Rourke said. "That's really going to be the primary issue."

"We have a big issue with fire and police departments because there are times when I need them and my neighbors need them and they can't get to us," resident Cathy Bliven said. "It's not their fault but for them to get through the cars they would have to have a helicopter."

Organizers said people going to the festival should use the instructions posted on its website.

The festival also released the following statement:

"We are in touch with transportation officials, neighbors and our traffic consultant to consider ways to improve and mitigate festival traffic impact."

