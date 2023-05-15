The demolition of the Weddington Road Bridge in Matthews begins Monday

The project will eventually add an express lane to I-485 between I-77 and Independence Boulevard.

Example video title will go here for this video

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Crews begin the next step for the I-485 express lanes project as NCDOT crews are demolishing the bridge on Weddington Road over I-485.

The project will eventually add an express lane to I-485 between I-77 and Independence Boulevard.

NCDOT said the demolition is happening at night to avoid major traffic impacts and is expected to wrap up in six weeks.

Drivers should be mindful of crews working in this location and allow extra time to reach their destination. For real-time travel information, visit http://DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.

MORE ON WCNC

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts