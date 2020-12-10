Inner loop of I-485 shut down due to broken gas line

Construction crews hit a gas line near Weddington Road along the I-485 inner loop Monday morning, firefighters confirmed.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The inner loop of I-485 is currently shut down near Weddington Road after a gas line was ruptured Monday morning, Charlotte Fire Department said.

According to Charlotte Fire, the leak was first reported around 10:30 a.m. Monday. Matthews Fire Department confirmed the gas line was hit by construction workers in the area around 10 a.m. It's unclear when the repairs will be finished and I-485 fully reopens.

Drivers in the area should find an alternate route until the line is repaired and the highway is back open. WCNC Charlotte's Mike Hanson reported the smell of gas was in the air near the scene as crews worked to cap the line.