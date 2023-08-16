x
Section of Tyvola Road near I-77 closed by downed power lines

The westbound lanes of Tyvola Road are expected to be closed until 2:30 p.m. while crews repair downed power lines near I-77.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A section of West Tyvola Road is closed due to downed power lines near Interstate 77, officials said. 

The westbound lanes of Tyvola Road are closed between I-77 and Westpark Drive while crews work to repair a broken utility power. Two of three lanes on the ramp from Tyvola Road to I-77 north are also closed by the work. Traffic from I-77 to Tyvola is also being impacted because the red lights aren't working. 

NCDOT expects the work to be finished by 2:30 p.m. Drivers should avoid the area as long as possible. Drivers heading toward Charlotte Douglas can use Woodlawn Road and Nations Ford Road as alternate routes to miss the Tyvola power line repairs. 

