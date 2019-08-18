MONROE, N.C. — A woman was killed in an accident involving five vehicles in Monroe on Sunday afternoon, police said.

It happened around 1 p.m. on Highway 74 and Stafford St. Police said a church bus and a semi were among the vehicles involved.

"Working a major traffic accident on US 74 at Stafford St. US 74 West is shutdown. Please use an alternate route and avoid this area," police posted just before 2 p.m. on social media.

Police said a red Range Rover traveling east on Highway 74 crossed the median, hit a semi and a Honda CRV, and overturned. Then two vans collided while trying to avoid the accident, police said.

Megan Danielle Burnett, 30, of Jefferson, South Carolina, died as a result of her injuries, police said. She was driving the CRV.

Another driver was taken to the hospital for treatment; she was expected to survive.

The crash was under investigation. There was no word if charges would be filed.

