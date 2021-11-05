SC highway shut down after crash involving Food Lion 18-wheeler

A Food Lion tractor-trailer crashed on Highway 55 Monday, shutting down the road and scattering debris on the shoulder.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A portion of Highway 55 in York County, South Carolina, was closed after a Food Lion tractor-trailer crashed into a wooded area Monday afternoon, deputies said.

The York County Sheriff's Office was called to a crash involving an 18-wheeler between Soaring Eagles Road and Carbon Metallic Boulevard, near Clover Middle school, around noon. Initial reports indicated the truck crashed into an abandoned house but the truck actually hit a tree next to the house before catching on fire.

The trailer was badly damaged and the truck's load was scattered on the ground along the highway shoulder.

Multiple emergency crews from York County were called to the area, including the Clover Fire Department, to get the fire out.

UPDATE: It appears the house here was not struck by the truck Video from the scene show fire crews putting out the fire. Remember W. Hwy 55 in Clover between Soaring Eagles Dr. & Carbon Metallic is CLOSED until further notice. #YCSONews #Traffic #YoCoNews pic.twitter.com/AGrFgNIPvr — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) December 13, 2021

Officials haven't given an update on any injuries related to the crash at this time. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. It's unclear when the road will reopen.

