Airline travelers give inflight experience low marks

Soaring demand, limited supply and surging airfares are hurting customer satisfaction.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As we get ready to kick off summer travel season, we are learning passengers are bracing for bad experiences.

A newly released J-D Power Airline Satisfaction Study noted customers' "overall satisfaction." The 2023 study uses a 1,000-point scale where overall satisfaction is at 791 points.

It puts satisfaction with major North American airlines down for a second year in a row at 17 points.

The study indicates rising ticket prices and fees are driving the sour outlook. Despite those findings, first-class and business-class flyers recorded a more positive experience -- up nine points from last year. Food and beverage satisfaction increased as well.

