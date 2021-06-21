American Airlines to cancel dozens of flights each day due to labor shortage

A spokesperson for American Airlines said the company expects to cancel 50 to 80 flights each day through mid-July due to a worker shortage.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American Airlines said Monday it will continue to cancel flights over the next few weeks after the airline was forced to cancel hundreds of flights over the weekend due to a labor shortage.

A spokesperson for American Airlines told WCNC Charlotte the company expects to cancel 50 to 80 flights a day through mid-July. These cancellations are in addition to any flights that are canceled due to severe weather. Earlier this month, hundreds of people were stranded at Charlotte Douglas International Airport when flights were grounded by storms.

"They said, 'Oh, we can't give you blankets, pillows or cots because of COVID,'" one woman said. "All the hotels were sold out. As far as what they could do? They could have flight crew available. If you have planes scheduled, why are there no flight crews? It's ridiculous."

American said it has a shortage of available workers and flight crews as more people return to flying this summer. The airline issued the following statement to WCNC Charlotte:

"We made targeted changes with the goal of impacting the fewest number of customers by adjusting flights in markets where we have multiple options for re-accommodation."

American Airlines said it will attempt to notify customers far in advance and give them the opportunity to rebook flights through their app.

