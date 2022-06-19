American Airlines cuts 3 routes out of CLT Airport, rep confirms

American Airlines said the changes are part of their regular network schedule adjustments routinely made due to customer demand.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American Airlines is cutting three routes out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport due to customer demand, an airline representative confirmed with WCNC Charlotte.

The airline said it will no longer have routes from Charlotte to Alexandria International Airport in Louisiana. It will also temporarily suspend flights to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and El Paso, Texas.

Airlines across the country continue to seek solutions to a pilot shortage that is affecting summer travel plans across the country, leading to delayed flights and frustrated passengers.

Experts say the COVID-19 pandemic led to many pilots taking early retirement, and some airlines didn't expect passengers to come surging back so quickly. They are doing everything they can to hire more pilots before customers find another way to travel.

