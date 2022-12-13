You can once again fly nonstop from Charlotte to Paris on American Airlines

The two trips are part of a nationwide effort from the airline to give travelers more options with travel demand on the rise.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American Airlines is resuming some non-stop flights out of Charlotte Douglas in the new year.



The airline said it will once again take passengers directly from Charlotte to Paris to Frankfurt, Germany.

The Paris route last operated in the summer of 2019 and the Frankfurt leg was last in service summer of 2021.

