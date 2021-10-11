American Airlines pilots union rejects holiday bonus offer

"APA’s targeted approach is designed to advance the contract, address quality-of-life concerns, and find sustainable solutions to improve operational integrity."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An American Airlines pilots union has rejected the company's holiday bonus offer, asking instead for permanent changes to be made.

The union voted against the premium payment of at least 150% and double pay for picking up open holiday trips, saying it wants permanent changes to how the airline builds its schedule.

American Airlines announced earlier this week that some employees who work critical hours will be eligible for one-time pay increases during peak holiday travel periods. Brady Byrnes, vice president of flight service for American Airlines, previously told WCNC Charlotte that flight attendants should be recognized for their hard work during the pandemic with changing COVID-19 rules and more unruly passengers on flights.

The Allied Pilots Association said its board of directors unanimously (20-0) rejected the incentive pay for 19 days around the holidays after receiving a briefing from its Negotiating Committee.

"APA’s targeted approach is designed to advance the contract, address quality-of-life concerns, and find sustainable solutions to improve operational integrity," the union said, in part, in a news release.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts