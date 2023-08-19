Plane returns to Charlotte for possible mechanical issue, American Airlines says

All passengers were put on a different plane to complete their journey according to a spokesperson.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American Airlines says a flight bound for Burlington, Vermont had to land back at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Saturday after facing a possible mechanical issue.

A spokesperson for the airline said American Eagle flight 5616, operated by PSA Airlines, turned around after the issue came to light. The plane, which is identified as a Canadair Regional CRJ-900 by FlightAware data, safely landed and taxied to a gate.

American Airlines' spokesperson told WCNC Charlotte passengers were able to continue their flight on a different plane, apologizing for any inconvenience.

The exact issue was not shared.

