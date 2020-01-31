TWU-IAM Association announced Thursday that they have reached an agreement with American Airlines for five new join collective bargaining agreements (JCBAs) worth $4.2 billion, covering more than 30,000 Mechanic & Related, Fleet Service, Maintenance Control, MLS/Stores and Maintenance Training Specialist members.

According to a press release from the union, tentative contracts have been drawn up until The Association can finalize and proof contract language. This could take a few weeks, TWU-IAM reports.

After the final language is finalized, membership ratification details and voting information will be announced.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC

Facebook removing fake cures, conspiracy theories on coronavirus

Amazon Super Bowl ad asks what we did before Alexa

US says don't go to China as virus global emergency declared

Breathtaking mural on Filipino basketball court honors Kobe Bryant, Gianna

'Awesomesauce' 'safe space' join Oxford English Dictionary