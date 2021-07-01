Know before you go! Beach rules for popular NC, SC coastal spots

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Summer is here and that means families are heading to their favorite beaches on the Carolina coast! Do you know all the rules for the beach you're heading to? Scroll to find your beach, and check out everything you need to know. If you have a question about a beach rule we didn't cover, email us at webteam@wfmy.com. We'll work to find it and include it in this story.
North Carolina Beaches
Emerald Isle
- Tents and canopies are allowed on the beach, but you must remove your equipment each night.
- Dogs are allowed on the beach strand but must be on a leash.
- Beer and wine are allowed on the beach for those of legal age. Liquor is not allowed.
- Fireworks aren't allowed.
Oak Island
- Dogs are allowed on the beach but must be kept on a leash.
- Alcohol is allowed, but please pick up after yourself.
- No glass containers of any kind are allowed on the beach.
- Beach gear (tents, canopies, chairs, etc.) can't be placed out on the beach until 7 a.m. You must not leave your gear unattended after 8:30 p.m., or you could face a $50 fine.
- See more of Oak Island's rules.
Wrightsville Beach
- No alcoholic beverages are allowed.
- No glass containers.
- No dogs are allowed on the beach between April 1 and September 30.
- Don't leave tents or canopies on the beach overnight.
- See more of Wrightsville Beach's rules.
Atlantic Beach
- Small shade canopies less than 100 square feet (10x10) are allowed. They must be attended and can't be left on the beach overnight. Tents are also
- Dogs are allowed but must be on a leash.
- Glass bottles and containers aren't allowed.
- See more of Atlantic Beach's rules.
Carolina Beach
- Alcohol is not allowed nor are glass containers of any kind.
- Dogs are allowed on the beach before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m. from April 1 through September 30.
- Remove all canopies, tents, and other beach gear when you leave. Items left overnight will be confiscated.
- See more of Carolina Beach's rules.
Kure Beach
- No alcohol or open containers on the beach.
- Dogs aren't allowed on the beach from April 1 through September 30.
- No glass bottles.
- Beach equipment of any kind can't be left unattended between 7 p.m. and 8 a.m.
- See more of Kure Beach's rules.
South Carolina Beaches
Myrtle Beach, SC
- Tents are banned on the beach from Memorial Day through Labor Day. In Horry County, tents, tarps, and cabanas are banned on the beach year-round.
- Round umbrellas with a diameter of 7 feet, 6 inches or less are allowed.
- No dogs are allowed on the beach between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., May 1 through Labor Day. Before and after those hours is OK.
- Possession or consumption of alcohol is prohibited on the beach. Glass containers/bottles are not allowed on the beach.
- See more of Myrtle Beach's rules.
North Myrtle Beach, SC
- Only umbrellas with a center pole no greater than 7 feet 6 inches in height and a circular shade no greater than 9 feet in diameter are allowed on the beach from May 15 through September 15.
- No tents, tarps, cabanas, pavilions, or any material mounted on supports allowed on the beach May 15-September 15.
- Baby tents are now allowed year-round. Read more here.
- May 15 to September 15: No dogs allowed on the beach from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- May 15 to September 15: No surfing or skimboarding on the beach between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. unless in a designated area.
- No alcohol, glass, or fireworks.
- See more of North Myrtle Beach's rules.
Surfside Beach, SC
- No shading devices larger than 10x10 feet.
- Dogs aren't allowed on the beach between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., May 15 through September 15. All other times, leashed dogs are allowed.
- No alcohol on the beach.
- See more of Surfside Beach's rules.