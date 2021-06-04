Budget travel for college grads | Travel Smart

Money and Career Expert, Tori Dunlap, joined FOX43 again to discuss how young people can travel this summer without breaking the bank.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Traveling is back on the table, but many young people are probably wondering how to do so without spending what little money they have post-grad. A recent CheapTickets survey even found that student loans prevent 70% of new graduates from traveling.

Her top advice to make travel affordable. Find freebies—free admission to museums and other attractions, and hotels that offer free breakfast, for example.

She also said that taking advantage of discount travel sites is a great way to save money, like CheapTickets.

"It's a great way to make travel more accessible for these recent grads who are struggling with student loan debt," she said.

Dunlap also said that it's important to be flexible with where you want to go. She said that right now, CheapTickets is finding that New York, Los Angeles, San Juan, Chicago, and Miami are where many young people are traveling.

"Assuming you can travel safely, these are great trips," she said.

She said to avoid ride shares and use public transportation as much as possible, as well.