CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The busiest day to drive is this, the day after Christmas, and the busiest time to be on the road is between 4 and 6 pm.

Experts predict the volume of traffic on the road across the country will be up 4% from last year. Some 115 people in all will be driving or flying or onboard a train headed somewhere.

People like the Patricks who stopped at the rest area off I 77 and the South Carolina State line.

They are hoping to make it home to Georgia by t or 8 this evening.

Evan Patrick said, “It's pretty busy,” but added he was able to keep moving heading south.

Travel experts say if you drive anywhere near a major city like Atlanta, Houston or Chicago it will take you as much as three times longer to get where you are going.

Dale Kuson and his family stopped at that same rest stop bound from Ohio to Florida and as for the roads, he said, “Its busy and kind of slow, but its moving.”

The Highway Patrol knows this is a busy time as well and has extra troopers out working.