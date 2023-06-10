CATS to shut rail service for weekend maintenance

The Charlotte Area Transit System will provide bus alternatives while the trains are out of service.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you plan to use the LYNX Blue Line or CityLYNX Gold Line this weekend, you're out of luck.

Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) will temporarily close the light rail for annual rail system maintenance on Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8.

To help with the closure, CATS is providing bus service.

"This annual maintenance allows crews to perform necessary improvements to the rail system and helps keep rail trips seamless and reliable," the Charlotte Area Transit System said in a posted message. "Performing regular rail maintenance is vital to preserving CATS’ rail system for years to come.

Service will resume as normal at 5 a.m. on Monday.

However, the portion of the Rail Trail located at the LYNX Blue Line East/West Station will also be closed Oct. 6 until further notice.

For questions or concerns, riders can speak directly to a customer service representative at 704.336.7433.

