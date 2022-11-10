The Charlotte airport is partially reopening its upper-level roadway

It’s been closed since the end of September for construction causing massive delays and backups.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The airport is partially reopening its upper-level roadway Tuesday, which is a day earlier than planned.

While the initial phase of the project is complete, they're encouraging customers to continue to arrive early and expect periodic delays on the roadways.

They say they will reopen airline curbside ticket counters starting Wednesday, with special assistance zones already returning to their normal location on the upper-level roadway.

They say have also reopened door two, the center door, and door five for entry and exit on the upper level.

Officials say closure times may vary and contractors will continue working at night for the next 18 months.

They say the upper-level roadway to close nightly and open during the day.

